Venom (VENOM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $661.19 Million

Venom (VENOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Venom has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Venom has a market capitalization of $661.19 million and $9.86 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venom coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venom Profile

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.34417008 USD and is down -6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $8,937,476.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

