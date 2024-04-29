Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $22.88 Million Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC reduced its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Federal Agricultural Mortgage makes up 8.6% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $22,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 464.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $122.96 and a one year high of $199.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $354.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.86 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.