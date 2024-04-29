Weybosset Research & Management LLC Trims Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the period. HP accounts for about 3.6% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $306,089,000 after buying an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HP by 4,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $286,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,220,098 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $211,257,000 after acquiring an additional 995,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,264,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,670,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,248. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

