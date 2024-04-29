Weybosset Research & Management LLC Trims Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 6.2% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $16,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.17. 950,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

