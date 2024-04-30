1,351 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.26. 1,632,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,268. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.