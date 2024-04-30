142,745 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Bought by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 142,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000. Beck Bode LLC owned about 0.12% of Guardant Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Guardant Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GH. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.91.

Guardant Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. 1,168,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 301.94% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,187 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Guardant Health

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.