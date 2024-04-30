AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.28

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 16100516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Up 24.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 784.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 92,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,338 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

