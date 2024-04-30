Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Shares Down 1.8%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27. 13,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 19,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $140.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Free Report) by 137.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.93% of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

