Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $42.67. Approximately 450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

Altium Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83.

About Altium

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Design Software; and Cloud Platform. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium 365 viewer, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

