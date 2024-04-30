America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $27.53 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

America First Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 6.7% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.3 %

Amazon.com stock traded down $5.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.00. The stock had a trading volume of 93,825,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,548,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

