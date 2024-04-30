Art de Finance (ADF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $74.94 Million

Art de Finance (ADF) traded down 28.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. Art de Finance has a total market cap of $74.94 million and approximately $159.44 million worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Art de Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Art de Finance has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Art de Finance

Art de Finance was first traded on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,370,477 tokens. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 150,125,746 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.56426765 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $154,903,749.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

