B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,560,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 15,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 58.3% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 119,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 44,173 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 26.9% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 189,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 109.0% during the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 116,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,464,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,065,807. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 127.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.87.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. B2Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 400.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

