Beck Bode LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC owned approximately 0.33% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPSE. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,562,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,109,000 after purchasing an additional 95,064 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $2,869,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 66,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $2,130,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

JPSE traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,553. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $469.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $45.42.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

