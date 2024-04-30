Beck Bode LLC Sells 1,864 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 92.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,322 shares of company stock worth $5,682,895 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HQY traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $78.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,529. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 125.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

