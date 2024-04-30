Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.94. 28,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 46,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $641.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 83.58%. The business had revenue of $194.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.3521 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter worth about $808,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.