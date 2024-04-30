BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6344 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from BioGaia AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.20.
BioGaia AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of BioGaia AB (publ) stock remained flat at $9.72 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. BioGaia AB has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $12.09.
BioGaia AB (publ) Company Profile
