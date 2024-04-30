Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.12-4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24. Blackbaud also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.120-4.380 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLKB shares. StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

BLKB traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 344,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2,597.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $545,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,015. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

See Also

