Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 94 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $10.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $462.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,144. The company has a market capitalization of $207.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $513.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.05. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293 shares of company stock valued at $137,656. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

