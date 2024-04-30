Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 95,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$37.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.32.

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

