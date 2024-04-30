Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Short Interest Update

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.3 days.

In other Cadiz news, CEO Susan P. Kennedy acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,572.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 980,898 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 29.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 962,696 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,064,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 609,246 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,248,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 512,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Cadiz during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDZI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. 161,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 62.56% and a negative net margin of 1,579.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Cadiz will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

