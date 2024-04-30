CIP Merchant Capital (LON:CIP) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of CIP Merchant Capital Limited (LON:CIP – Get Free Report) were up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.63). Approximately 425,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 226,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.50).

CIP Merchant Capital Trading Up 25.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50. The company has a market capitalization of £27.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3.65.

About CIP Merchant Capital

CIP Merchant Capital Limited specializes in growth capital and intends to invest in listed equity and other financial products and instruments. It focuses on investing in oil and gas, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and real estate sectors. It seeks investments in concentrated portfolio of significant holdings in approximately 5 to 10 publically traded companies, with a focus on UK markets.

