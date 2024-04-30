Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $53.51 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $53,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8,697.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,095,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $146,341,000 after acquiring an additional 698,054 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,513,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $435,325,000 after purchasing an additional 616,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $34,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,469,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,639,692. The firm has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average is $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

