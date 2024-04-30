Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 1,101 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,015,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 507.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,756 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,547 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 501.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,290,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,377,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.58. 6,199,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

