DataHighway Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,184.51 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, DataHighway has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $23,184.51 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.05467905 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $15,559.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

