DigiByte Price Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $181.69 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,215.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.94 or 0.00714006 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00131912 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009680 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00042149 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00202073 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00050258 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00099950 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,981,578,363 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
