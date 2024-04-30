Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard Sells 60,700 Shares

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00.

Dollarama Stock Performance

DOL stock traded down C$1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$114.84. The company had a trading volume of 462,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$107.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$100.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Dollarama Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$80.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.18.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.10. Dollarama had a return on equity of 516.91% and a net margin of 16.63%. Analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.3735676 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

DOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$99.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$109.36.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

