Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $528.58. 946,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.94. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

