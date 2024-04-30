Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Shares Down 9.1%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 6,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 59,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Endurance Gold Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$22.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.17.

About Endurance Gold

Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

