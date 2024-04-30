essensys (LON:ESYS) Stock Price Down 28.8%

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 28.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16). 312,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 125,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.23).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market cap of £8.41 million, a P/E ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 0.50.

About essensys

essensys plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace segment of the commercial real estate industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company offers essensys platform, a software that automates and simplifies the management of occupiers, spaces, and services; essensys Cloud, a smart building connectivity delivered across secure and private network; and Operate, a contract management, billing, and invoicing software.

