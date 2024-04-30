Ethena USDe (USDE) 1-Day Volume Hits $130.42 Million

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $294.79 million and $130.42 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ethena USDe has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,335,068,009 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,342,359,064.8344. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99831066 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $81,158,971.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

