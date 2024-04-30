Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,400 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 416,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Evonik Industries Price Performance
EVKIF stock remained flat at $19.67 during midday trading on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73.
Evonik Industries Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evonik Industries
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.