Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,400 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 416,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

EVKIF stock remained flat at $19.67 during midday trading on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.

