Fiducient Advisors LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,297 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $192,165,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in McDonald’s by 174.7% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 947,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $249,693,000 after purchasing an additional 602,707 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 16.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,997,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $789,762,000 after purchasing an additional 429,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 39.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,139,000 after purchasing an additional 370,699 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,893,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.33.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.67.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

