Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fiducient Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,102,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,069,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,549,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,717,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,682 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,536,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,802,909,000 after buying an additional 1,181,327 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,262,000 after buying an additional 3,753,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,376,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $611,624,000 after acquiring an additional 405,699 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 18,531,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,243,893. The company has a market capitalization of $190.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

