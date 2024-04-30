Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases 161,645 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,645 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 8.2% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.98% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $43,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.04. 543,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

