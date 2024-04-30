Firestone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,645 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,879. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.11. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $90.76 and a 12-month high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.