First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FPF stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $18.09.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

