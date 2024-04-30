First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.5% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 198,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares during the period. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.59. 237,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.