FlatQube (QUBE) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and $5,116.73 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.13070196 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $225.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

