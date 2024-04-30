Founders Capital Management LLC Buys 2,999 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.8% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,289 shares of company stock worth $36,724,534. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.78. 33,503,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,866,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $174.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.