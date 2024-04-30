GateToken (GT) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for about $7.57 or 0.00012454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $729.80 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011154 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001368 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,840.23 or 1.00144435 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003704 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,453,240 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,462,332.1440247 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.85248229 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $7,060,732.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

