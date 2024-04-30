Genting Singapore Limited (GIGNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.6646 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Genting Singapore’s previous dividend of $0.51.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGNY opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47. Genting Singapore has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $43.55.

Genting Singapore Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the construction, development, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa featuring S.E.A. Aquarium, an aquarium; Adventure Cove Waterpark, an aquatic park integrated with marine life; Universal Studios Singapore, a Universal Studios theme park; ESPA, a destination spa; indoor and outdoor MICE venues; and various dining, retail, and entertainment options.

