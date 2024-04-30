Genting Singapore Limited (GIGNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.6646 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Genting Singapore’s previous dividend of $0.51.
Genting Singapore Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGNY opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47. Genting Singapore has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $43.55.
About Genting Singapore
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genting Singapore
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for Genting Singapore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Singapore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.