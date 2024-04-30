Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,800 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 3,276,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.2 days.

Glencore Price Performance

OTCMKTS GLCNF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,092. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. Glencore has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is 58.52%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

