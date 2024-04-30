Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Trading 86.7% Higher

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 86.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 280,235,396 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 611% from the average session volume of 39,398,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Global Petroleum Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.09. The company has a market cap of £2.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. It primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.