good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 21522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 398.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$16.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

