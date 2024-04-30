Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Shares Down 17.6%

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) was down 17.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 18,888,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 623% from the average daily volume of 2,611,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Gunsynd Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £800,520.00, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.18.

Gunsynd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gunsynd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunsynd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.