Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Purchases 3,342 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,823. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average of $89.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.86.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

