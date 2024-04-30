Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $420.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $471.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.38. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 114,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total transaction of $52,732,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,767,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,761,653,661.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 114,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total value of $52,732,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,767,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,761,653,661.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,630 shares of company stock worth $221,479,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $504.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.