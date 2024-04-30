Head-To-Head Comparison: Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) versus MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) and MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Home Loan Mortgage and MCAN Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Home Loan Mortgage 9.75% -24.28% 0.32% MCAN Mortgage N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federal Home Loan Mortgage and MCAN Mortgage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Home Loan Mortgage $108.05 billion N/A $10.54 billion ($0.06) -22.66 MCAN Mortgage N/A N/A N/A C$1.49 7.74

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Federal Home Loan Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than MCAN Mortgage. Federal Home Loan Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MCAN Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.1% of MCAN Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and MCAN Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Home Loan Mortgage 0 0 1 0 3.00 MCAN Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federal Home Loan Mortgage currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.82%. Given Federal Home Loan Mortgage’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Federal Home Loan Mortgage is more favorable than MCAN Mortgage.

Summary

Federal Home Loan Mortgage beats MCAN Mortgage on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions. This segment serves mortgage banking companies, commercial banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, housing finance agencies, savings institutions, and non-depository financial institutions. The Multifamily segment engages in the purchase, securitization, and guarantee of multifamily loans; issuance of multifamily K certificates; manages multifamily mortgage credit and market risk; and invests in multifamily loans and mortgage-related securities. It serves banks and other financial institutions, insurance companies, money managers, hedge funds, pension funds, state and local governments, and broker dealers. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents. The company was formerly known as MCAP Inc. and changed its name to MCAN Mortgage Corporation in September 2006. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

