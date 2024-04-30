Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $668,000 Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,129,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 837,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,183,000 after acquiring an additional 202,534 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,374,000 after acquiring an additional 31,609 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,404 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2276 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

