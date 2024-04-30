Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up approximately 1.7% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1,592.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 26.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,432,000 after purchasing an additional 522,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.03. 5,738,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $93.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.67.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.09). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

